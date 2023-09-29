Hooliganism won't work, you're surrounded by democrats: Gono Odhikar's Faruque to AL

The ruling Awami League's "hooliganism" won't work on the opposition anymore, Gono Odhikar Parishad's acting member secretary Faruque Hasan said today.

"I want to tell the Awami League that no kind of hooliganism will work anymore. You have been surrounded from all sides by democrats in the country and abroad," he said while addressing a party rally organised in demand of the government's resignation in the capital on Friday (29 September).

"Right now the best thing for you [AL-led government] will be resigning as soon as possible and restoring the caretaker government. Otherwise, you won't even be able to find a place to escape after a few days," Faruque said.

He also said, "AL leaders are threatening ambassadors of the democratic countries working in Bangladesh and have previously attacked foreign ambassadors - something that is impossible in any civilised country."

The protest rally took place in front of Gono Odhikar's headquarters at Pritam Zaman Tower at around 3:00pm. Barrister Jisan Mohsin, convener of Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of Gono Odhikar Parishad, presided over the programme.

"AL has destroyed the country's law, court, administration, media, economy, etc. Now they themselves are on the brink of destruction. The days of vote rigging are over. If you don't want to suffer tragic consequences, leave power soon," Jisan said on the occasion.

At the rally, Gono Odhikar demanded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and restoration of the caretaker government; releasing BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Shafiqur Rahman, Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque, human rights activist Adilur Rahman, and other political prisoners; and ending harassment against Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus. The party also protested against the spiralling commodity prices.