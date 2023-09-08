Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession protesting 'judicial conspiracy' against Dr Yunus

Politics

TBS Report
08 September, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 09:19 pm

Gono Odhikar Parishad holds torch procession protesting &#039;judicial conspiracy&#039; against Dr Yunus

Gono Odhikar Parishad has organised a torch procession in the capital to protest the alleged "political oppression" and "judicial conspiracy" against Nobel laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus.

The procession was led by the parishad's Convenor Dr Reza Kibria and Acting Member Secretary Faruque Hasan on Friday (8 September) evening.

The procession began in front of the party's central office at Pritam Zaman Tower and concluded at Paltan intersection.

Speaking at a rally of the party before the procession, Reza Kibria said, "This government is on the verge of collapse, they are isolated from the democratic world. So this corrupt vote-robbing government is playing a dirty game against Dr Yunus through a judicial conspiracy.

"Now they are trying to make a judicial coup to come to power by convicting prominent leaders of the opposition including Dr Yunus in false cases. Because almost all the judges of the country, starting from the Chief Justice, are appointed under the Awami League's considerations."

Reza Kibria further said, "Dr Muhammad Yunus and his friends in the democratic world are continuing diplomatic efforts to restore democracy in Bangladesh and stop human rights violations. Autocrat Sheikh Hasina and her cronies are angry with him for this reason." 

He said the government is using the Judiciary to thwart the efforts of Yunus and his friends to make the upcoming national elections fair, participatory and impartial.

