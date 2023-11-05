Gono Odhikar Parishad holds procession in Nayapaltan during blockade

TBS Report
05 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 06:33 pm

The parishad’s member secretary (acting) Farooq Hasan alleged that the government has been arresting leaders of the opposition party one after another to suppress the BNP’s movement. 

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has organised a procession in the capital’s Nayapaltan protesting against the government and demanding the upcoming elections to be held under a caretaker government on 5 November. Photo: Collected

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has organised a procession in the capital's Nayapaltan protesting against the government and demanding the upcoming elections to be held under a caretaker government.

Hundreds of leaders and activists of the parishad participated in the protest march today (5 November) which concluded at Purana Paltan's Zaman Tower area.

Speaking at the march, the parishad's member secretary (acting) Farooq Hasan alleged that the government has been arresting leaders of the opposition party one after another to suppress the BNP's movement. 

"They think the [BNP's] movement will stop once the leaders are arrested. Our ongoing programme demanding Sheikh Hasina's resignation and establishing a caretaker government will be accelerated," he said.

He also raised allegations that the government has been trying to oppress the opposition while police are conducting house searches of leaders and activists, and misbehaving with their relatives if the party men aren't home.

"They are even detaining family members of many leaders and activists. The ruling government will not be spared for this fascist behaviour. The farewell bell of the government has rung and the downfall of this government is near," he added.

 

