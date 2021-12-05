Gloomy weather likely to continue till tomorrow

Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain is likely on Monday in different parts of the country, especially the coastal belt

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Gloomy weather, due to Cyclone Jawad, is likely to continue today and tomorrow, according to the country's met office.

"Cyclone Jawad weakened into a depression at around 6 pm on Sunday. Due to this depression, gloomy weather is likely to continue on Monday and Tuesday in the coastal region and parts of central Bangladesh, including Dhaka," Md Azizur Rahman, Director (Current Charge) at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told The Business Standard on Sunday evening. 

"The danger of cyclone is apparently over and we may expect to witness light to moderate rain on Monday in the different parts of Bangladesh, especially in the coastal belt of the southern region of the country," he said.

He also said there is no other possibility of depression in the upcoming months of winter and a December cyclone is rare and the previous one happened in the early eighties of the last century.

"After this depression, the temperature of the country will decrease by 4 to 5 degrees and it will lead to colder winter. The weather will be fully clear on Wednesday," he added.

Azizur Rahman mentioned that the weakening of the cyclone came as a great relief to hundreds of thousands of people living in coastal districts in Khulna, Barisal, and Chattogram divisions.

The cyclone deflected its direction several times since it originated in the Andaman Sea, giving weather forecasters hard time in making predictions about its potential movement.

