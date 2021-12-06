Light to moderate rain, thundershowers to continue across Bangladesh 

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to continue to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Dhaka divisions; at many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur division with moderately heavy falls at isolated places over the country till Tuesday.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Meanwhile, city dwellers woke up to waterlogged roads, after capital Dhaka saw 56mm rain in the last 24hrs till 9am on Tuesday.

Many areas, including Mauchak, Malibagh,Shantinagar, Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, Motijheel, Kazipara, Gandaria, Tikatuli, Bijoy Sarani, and Arambagh went under water, inflicting sufferings on commuters.

The commuters, especially schoolchildren, suffered a great in reaching their desired destinations due to waterlogging and lack of transport.

Many of them were seen wading through rainwater.

Besides, the maritime ports of the country have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as cyclonic storm Jawad – after weakening into a deep depression – moved north-northeastwards and now lies over northwest bay and adjoining west-central bay.

According to the Met Office data, it was centred at 6pm on Sunday about 660km southwest of Chattogram Port, 645km southwest of Cox's Bazar Port, 475km south-southwest of Mongla Port and 505km south-southwest of Payra Port.

It is likely to move further in a north-northeasterly direction and weaken gradually.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44km of the deep depression centre is about 40km/h rising to 50km/h in gusts or squalls. Sea will remain rough near the centre of the deep depression.

Under the influence of the peripheral effect of the deep depression, deep convection is continuing over north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Steep pressure gradient persists over north bay.

Rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty or squally wind speed of 40-50km/h is likely over north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay and deep sea have been advised to take shelter and remain in shelter till further notice.

Rainfall activity is likely to decrease from Tuesday days, read a Met Office bulletin issued on Sunday.

