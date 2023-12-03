Distant warning signal 2 at ports as depression intensifies to cyclone Michaung

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked all ports to hoist distant warning signal number 2 as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone "Michaung".

All fishing boats and trawllers over North Bay and deep Sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

"The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved Northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' (pronunciation: Migjaum) over the same area," reads a special bulletin of the Met office published on Sunday.

At 6am today, it was centred about 1575 km Southwest of Chattogram port, 1525 km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1450 km Southwest of Mongla port and 1450 km Southwest of Payra port. It is likely to move Northwestwards and intensify further, reads the bulletin.

The Met office also said, the maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal number 1 but instead hoist distant warning signal number 2.