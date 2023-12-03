Distant warning signal 2 at ports as depression intensifies to cyclone Michaung

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 12:05 pm

Related News

Distant warning signal 2 at ports as depression intensifies to cyclone Michaung

All fishing boats and trawllers over North Bay and deep Sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

TBS Report
03 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 12:05 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has asked all ports to hoist distant warning signal number 2 as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclone "Michaung".

All fishing boats and trawllers over North Bay and deep Sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

"The deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area moved Northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung' (pronunciation: Migjaum) over the same area," reads a special bulletin of the Met office published on Sunday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At 6am today, it was centred about 1575 km Southwest of Chattogram port, 1525 km Southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1450 km Southwest of Mongla port and 1450 km Southwest of Payra port. It is likely to move Northwestwards and intensify further, reads the bulletin.

The Met office also said, the maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre is about 62 kph rising to 88 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to lower distant cautionary signal number 1 but instead hoist distant warning signal number 2.

Top News

warning signal No 2 / Cyclone / Bangladesh Meteorological Department

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

3h | Panorama
According to public health experts, our healthcare is not well-equipped and we do not have the required number of doctors in proportion to our population. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How inclusive is our healthcare system?

3h | Panorama
Photo: Rony Rezaul

Stand out in Style: Explore Apex's Wedding Season Collection

21h | Mode
TBS Illustration

The origins of electoral symbols

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

Nomination for independent candidates hits the history!

13h | TBS Stories
Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

Tiger bowlers who have taken 10 wickets in a Test match are spinners

14h | TBS SPORTS
Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

Annual production of ducks is more than 6.5 crores

16h | TBS Economy
Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

Are the Houthis becoming more dangerous for Israel?

17h | TBS World