Cyclone Jawad: Light showers across Bagerhat coast

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Cyclone Jawad has caused light showers across the coast of Bagerhat since Saturday morning.

The cloudy skies and still weather, with no sight of sunlight for the last two days, have left the locals in fear of a big storm.

Bagerhat Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Azizur Rahman said the rains may continue further from Sunday and the cold could also intensify.

He said an emergency meeting was held on Saturday afternoon and all Upazila Nirbahi officials were instructed to be vigilant about cyclone Jawad.

Meanwhile, low-income people have been suffering amid the winter accompanied by rain in different areas of the Bagerhat district.

"I am passing miserable days due to lack of income as I was able to drive the van for the last two days due to rain and cold," said Md Shahjamal, a van driver from Rayenda area of Bagerhat's Sharankhola upazila.

"Who knows what danger awaits the future," he lamented.

A woman named Raushanara Begum said, "We live near the river. We are terrified to hear about the incoming flood. May Allah save us from this storm."

