Low pressure weakens further

Bangladesh

BSS
07 December, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 01:34 pm

The Met release also said light rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Barishal and Sylhet divisions

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The well-marked low over Northwest Bay and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast weakened into a low pressure area first and then weakened further and became unimportant, a met release said today.

Trough of low extending from South Bay lies over Northeast Bay, it said.

Ridge of sub-continental high extends to Bihar and adjoining area.

The Met release also said light rain is likely to occur at a few places over Chattogram division and at one or two places over Dhaka, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Night temperature may fall 1-3 degrees Celsius and day temperature may rise 1-2 degrees Celsius slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 31.0 degrees Celsius at Rajarhat and minimum temperature today was recorded 14.7 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am today was recorded 124 millimetres (mm) at Cumilla.

Today's sunset at 5.12pm and tomorrow's sunrise at 6.29am at Dhaka.

