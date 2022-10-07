Global food crisis won't seriously harm Bangladesh: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

Global food crisis won't seriously harm Bangladesh: Momen

UNB
07 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2022, 08:33 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the government can ensure food security in the country despite the fear of a global food crisis.

"Though there is a fear that a global food crisis might be seen in the future because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine situation, it will not harm Bangladesh much," he said.

The foreign minister made the remarks responding to a question from journalists after he inaugurated the works for upgrading the Ambarkhana-Tukerbazar part of Sylhet-Sunamganj road into a four-lane one on Friday afternoon.

He said not a single inch of arable land in Bangladesh will remain uncultivated as the government is trying to ensure food security. "If you can manage food, you can manage anything else," he added.

The minister said the GDP growth is above 6% in Bangladesh whereas it is around 3% in many other countries in the world.

"Bangladesh always works on the basis of reality. So, there is no reason to worry," he said.

Dr Momen arrived here on Friday afternoon on a two-day tour to Sylhet.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / food crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (far right) attend the Gulf Cooperation Council on 16 July in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AP

The Saudi-Russian oil axis snubs Biden with production cuts

6h | Panorama
Screengrab from Agoodmovietowatch website

Fun websites to stop you from doom-scrolling – Part 3

8h | Splash
Sketch: TBS

With great growth, comes a great need for a national logistics development policy

9h | Panorama
Porcupines are threatened, being poached for stomach contents called bezoar. Photo Smithsonian Zoo

Into the remarkable world of reclusive, resilient porcupines

10h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

Initiatives taken to build a plastic waste free country

6h | Videos
Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

Can you become a father by marrying again and again?

6h | Videos
Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

Munshiganj's Idrakpur Fort gaining popularity among people

6h | Videos
The story of a specially-abled teacher

The story of a specially-abled teacher

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO