Global food crisis won't seriously harm Bangladesh: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said the government can ensure food security in the country despite the fear of a global food crisis.

"Though there is a fear that a global food crisis might be seen in the future because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine situation, it will not harm Bangladesh much," he said.

The foreign minister made the remarks responding to a question from journalists after he inaugurated the works for upgrading the Ambarkhana-Tukerbazar part of Sylhet-Sunamganj road into a four-lane one on Friday afternoon.

He said not a single inch of arable land in Bangladesh will remain uncultivated as the government is trying to ensure food security. "If you can manage food, you can manage anything else," he added.

The minister said the GDP growth is above 6% in Bangladesh whereas it is around 3% in many other countries in the world.

"Bangladesh always works on the basis of reality. So, there is no reason to worry," he said.

Dr Momen arrived here on Friday afternoon on a two-day tour to Sylhet.