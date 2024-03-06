Sudan soon to be 'world's largest hunger crisis': WFP

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
06 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 01:01 pm

Related News

Sudan soon to be 'world's largest hunger crisis': WFP

BSS/AFP
06 March, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 01:01 pm
Photo: WFP/Michael Tewelde
Photo: WFP/Michael Tewelde

Sudan's nearly 11-month war between rival generals "risks triggering the world's largest hunger crisis", the United Nations' World Food Programme warned Wednesday.

The war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has killed tens of thousands, destroyed infrastructure and crippled Sudan's economy.

It has also uprooted more than eight million people, in addition to two million who had already been forced from their homes before the conflict -- making it the world's largest displacement crisis.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Now, "millions of lives and the peace and stability of an entire region are at stake", WFP executive director Cindy McCain said.

"Twenty years ago, Darfur was the world's largest hunger crisis and the world rallied to respond," she said, referring to the vast western region of Sudan.

"But today, the people of Sudan have been forgotten."

The RSF are themselves descended from the Janjaweed militia, which was used by former dictator Omar al-Bashir against ethnic minority rebels in Darfur in the early 2000s.

In the current war, both the RSF and the army have been accused of indiscriminate shelling of residential areas, targeting civilians and obstructing and commandeering essential aid.

The WFP is currently unable to access 90 percent of those facing "emergency levels of hunger", and says only five percent of Sudan's population "can afford a square meal a day".

In crowded transit camps in South Sudan, where 600,000 people from Sudan have fled, "families arrive hungry and are met with more hunger", the UN food agency said.

One in five children crossing the border was malnourished, it added.

Across Sudan, 18 million people are facing acute food security, five million of whom are at catastrophic levels of hunger -- the highest emergency classification short of famine.a

Sudan / food crisis / WFP / Hunger crisis / hunger

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

3h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

5h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos