Girl harassed in DU area files case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

Girl harassed in DU area files case

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 06:54 pm
Representational image. Illustration: TBS
Representational image. Illustration: TBS

A young woman has filed a case against a biker for physically assaulting her in Dhaka University area.

The 23-year-old girl filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday (9 June) night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Moudud Hawlader told The Business Standard that the girl had filed a case on Thursday night. 

"We have begun an investigation. No arrests have been made so far," he added.

The young woman, on request of anonymity, said that she wants the perpetrators to be arrested for doing this. 

"The only reason I can talk about this is because I want people like me who are being harassed every day to speak up. They should protest without being afraid," the girl further said.

According to the case statement, the girl was assaulted in front of Sir AF Rahman Hall of Dhaka University on her way home from Dhanmondi on Wednesday (8 June) night.

At that time, the harasser fled with his speeding bike as soon as people gathered when the girl started screaming.

"While listening to music on my headphones in a rickshaw, I suddenly felt someone snapped his hand against my chest and pulled very hard," she described the situation, adding that her dress tore because of this.

"The man was about to say something to me with angry eyes as he left. Then I told the rickshaw puller to stop him. But he could not be stopped and he quickly pulled the bike and left. He was alone on the bike and was wearing a helmet. I could not even notice the name of the bike for fear," she added.

 

Top News

harassment / Dhaka University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The colours ooze out of the shop as they set up shop after dark. Bright lights and festively lit, hot pink LED light strips decorating the shop will enrapture you in a fiesta of brilliant colours and tantalising food smells. Photo: Noor-A -Alam

WaffleUp: Square is the new heart

9h | Food
Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

Ice & Sip: Should you get on board the roller coaster ice cream hype?

8h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Not enough to manage inflation, little for social safety

11h | Budget
BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s statements against the most respected figure in Islam caused an immediate upheaval among the Muslim majority countries

A collective outcry in defense of Islam’s Prophet. What about India’s Muslims?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

Future of eastern Ukraine now depends on this city

1h | Videos
Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

Cumilla University yet to finish organogram

3h | Videos
Will plant-based milk be popular in Bangladesh?

Will plant-based milk be popular in Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Disease identified, no appropriate medicine: CPD on budget

Disease identified, no appropriate medicine: CPD on budget

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

2
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

6
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble