Girl harassed in DU area files case

A young woman has filed a case against a biker for physically assaulting her in Dhaka University area.

The 23-year-old girl filed the case with Shahbagh Police Station on Thursday (9 June) night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahbagh Police Station Moudud Hawlader told The Business Standard that the girl had filed a case on Thursday night.

"We have begun an investigation. No arrests have been made so far," he added.

The young woman, on request of anonymity, said that she wants the perpetrators to be arrested for doing this.

"The only reason I can talk about this is because I want people like me who are being harassed every day to speak up. They should protest without being afraid," the girl further said.

According to the case statement, the girl was assaulted in front of Sir AF Rahman Hall of Dhaka University on her way home from Dhanmondi on Wednesday (8 June) night.

At that time, the harasser fled with his speeding bike as soon as people gathered when the girl started screaming.

"While listening to music on my headphones in a rickshaw, I suddenly felt someone snapped his hand against my chest and pulled very hard," she described the situation, adding that her dress tore because of this.

"The man was about to say something to me with angry eyes as he left. Then I told the rickshaw puller to stop him. But he could not be stopped and he quickly pulled the bike and left. He was alone on the bike and was wearing a helmet. I could not even notice the name of the bike for fear," she added.