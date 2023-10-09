Dhaka girl Swapna becomes 'Canadian High Commissioner in Bangladesh' for a day

Swapna presides over a meeting with officials of the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh on 9 October 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Swapna from Dhaka - a youth club leader of her community - took over the responsibilities of Canadian high commissioner for a day in Bangladesh on Monday to advocate for girls' rights, foster change in her community through activism accountability.

Plan International Bangladesh, in collaboration with the Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh, arranged the takeover as part of the organisation's "GirlsTakeover" campaign marking the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October 2023.

Plan International is hosting a series of takeover events to promote the abundant opportunities of girl's rights.

The organisation intends to provide a platform for girls and young women to take over leadership roles and challenge stereotypes around girls and leadership.

It also aspires to explore probabilities for boosting resourcing to girls along with the concerns and issues that are impacting their lives broadly.

Takeover is a part of the global GirlsTakeover campaign, a signature activity of Plan International.

Every year, Plan International rolls out this activity all over the world, including Bangladesh, marking the International Day of Girl, under its Girls Get Equal campaign calling for increased investment in girls' power, activism and leadership.

This year, throughout the month of October Plan International Bangladesh is going to mobilise GirlsTakeover in leading roles within governance, diplomacy, corporate etc. all over the country to advocate gender equality, freedom and representation for girls and young women.

Swapna, the Canadian Ambassador for a day, also well-known as an efficient leader of their community youth forum, said, "I have learnt that, we as a woman hold a lot of power in the society, we should not be afraid to raise our voice.

"I believe we all have the power to change our society, we need to choose to use that power effectively. I will be sharing my learnings from this takeover with the girls to create a positive impact to foster gender inclusion in my community."

Swapna also aspires to become an entrepreneur and create job opportunities for other people. She wants to work to promote gender inclusion and equality.

Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Lilly Nichols said, "I am so pleased to have Swapna Aktar take over as Head of Mission at the High Commission of Canada in Bangladesh, as we celebrate International #DayofTheGirl. The whole team inspired her to break barriers, dream big and inspire change for her community and country."

This International Day of the Girl 2023, we are united around the theme "Invest in Girls' Rights: Our Leadership, Our Well-being" – focusing on the three major pillars of Girls Get Equal campaign- Equal Power, Equal Freedom and Equal Representation.

The Girl Takeover campaign by Plan International is a powerful statement about the empowerment of girls. Girls can revolutionise their lives and communities when they are given equal opportunities and equal chances in life.

The takeover is an opportunity to not only amplify the strength of girls, but also to highlight everyone's dedication to supporting girls' concerns and gender equality in your country.