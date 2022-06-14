Form guidelines on Shaheed Minar construction: HC

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the government as to why it should not be directed to formulate a guideline for constructing Shaheed Minars at home and abroad following the same structure of the Central Shaheed Minar near Dhaka Medical College.

The court made the cultural affairs secretary respondent to the rule within next four weeks.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the rule after primary hearing of the petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Shahidul Alamin in February this year.

Advocate Shahidul Islam took part in the hearing on behalf of the petitioner and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy appeared on behalf of the state.

The writ petition was filed in February seeking necessary directives from the HC in constructing the Shaheed Minar.