Foodpanda fined Tk10 lakh for restricting Nando's, Peyala's business

Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) has fined online food delivery platform Foodpanda Tk10 lakh for abusing its dominant position in the market, thus violating the Competition Act 2012.

The decision comes as the commission gave a final verdict over a complaint filed three years ago by MGH Restaurants Pvt Ltd against the food delivery platform.

"During the commission's investigation, it found that Foodpanda limited the business of Nando's and Peyela, two of the popular MGH Restaurants brands by abusing its dominant position in the local market," BCC Chairman Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty said on Monday (15 January).

Besides the Tk10 lakh fine, the regulatory authority further restricted the food delivery platform by prohibiting it from stopping restaurants from getting into partnerships with other food delivery platforms.

This development marks a significant step in ensuring fair competition within the rapidly evolving food delivery sector in Bangladesh. The BCC's decision aims to foster a more competitive marketplace while safeguarding the interests of both consumers and restaurants.

Foodpanda Bangladesh Co-Founder and Managing Director Zubair BA Siddiky said, "Our lawyers are overseeing the matter. We will appeal against this verdict."

In December 2020, MGH Restaurants alleged that Foodpanda abused its dominant position and unfair practices in the food delivery market and filed a complaint against it.

According to the complaint, MGH Restaurants and Foodpanda Bangladesh executed an agreement in order to avail of Foodpanda's online platform and services in consideration of a fixed commission rate back in 2018.

During the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the restaurant business suffered a stiff decline, and within an unthinkable short period, many restaurants started fighting for their survival.

It is alleged in the complaint that Foodpanda Bangladesh, being the market dominant, abused its dominance over the restaurants, including MGH Restaurants by threatening an increase in commission rate.

Foodpanda said they would otherwise reduce the delivery radius.

Since MGH Restaurants was suffering huge losses during that time to get back on its feet on a daily basis due to a lack of dine-in customers and increased operational costs, they requested Foodpanda not to increase the commission rate and not to reduce the delivery radius.

However, Foodpanda did not consider the plea but rather violated the existing agreement between them by arbitrarily and illegally reducing MGH Restaurants' delivery radius and suspending them from the online platform, the complaint reads. Finding no other option, MGH Restaurants lodged a complaint before BCC on 24 December 2020. The commission took the complaint and investigated the allegations.