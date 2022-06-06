Firefighters who perished in Chattogram depot fire

The explosion in Chattogram's BM Container Depot claimed 49 lives and left more than 200 injured.

Amid those who were killed in the fire, the bodies of nine firefighters have been recovered; eight of them have been identified.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence have published the identities of the dead and missing firefighters. They are -

Md Rana Miah, Firefighter, Kumira Fire Station, home district - Manikganj (killed).

Moniruzzaman, Nursing Attendant, Kumira Fire Station, home district - Comilla (killed).

Alauddin, Firefighter, Kumira Fire Station, home district - Noakhali (killed).

Md Shakil Tarafdar, Kumira Fire Station (killed).

Mithu Dewan, Leader, Kumira Fire Station, own district-Rangamati (killed).

Md Amran Hossain Majumder, Leader, Kumira Fire Station, home district - Chandpur (missing).

Shafiul Islam, Firefighter, Kumira Fire Station, home district - Sirajganj (missing).

Nipon Chakma, Leader, Sitakunda Fire Station, home district - Rangamati (killed).

Ramjanul Islam, Firefighter, Sitakunda Fire Station, home district - Sherpur (killed).

Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, Firefighter, Sitakunda Fire Station, home district - Feni (killed).

Md Rabiul Islam, Firefighter, Sitakunda Fire Station, home district - Naogaon (missing).

Fariduzzaman, Firefighter, Sitakunda Fire Station, home district - Rangpur (missing).