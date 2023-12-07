Opportunity created for women to devote themselves as firefighters: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said an opportunity has been created for women to devote themselves as firefighters to serve the nation like in other sectors.

"Women are performing their duties bravely. Similarly, the women firefighters will get an opportunity to serve the nation by engaging themselves during all disasters from now on," he said.

The home minister said this while inspecting training of the first batch of female firefighters at Bangladesh Civil Denece and Fire Service Training Complex in the city's Mirpur area, said a press release.

Kamal hoped that the recruitment of female firefighters will continue in the future.

Later, the minister exchanged greetings with the newly appointed 15 female firefighters and inquired about the ongoing training programme.

Director General of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence Brigadier General Md Main Uddin welcomed the minister when he reached the programme venue while Security Services Division Secretary Md Abdullah Al Masud Chowdhury was present.

After exchanging greetings, the home minister took part in a photo session with the 1st batch of firefighters (women).

According to the release, the post of "Fireman" was recently changed to "Firefighter" at the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to eliminate gender discrimination and a recruitment circular for the post of firefighter was published on 20 June this year.

In line with the circular, 2,707 applicants applied for the post of firefighter (female); while 15 women were finally selected in the post of firefighter, through preliminary screening, physical fitness, medical test, written test and oral examination.

Although women joined the fire service as officers before, no woman was appointed as firefighter as there was no opportunity.

The newly appointed firefighters are - Majeda Khatun, Papia Khatun, Pinky Roy, Maimuna Akhter, Rima Khatun, Meherunnecha Mim, Mst Arjuman Akhter Rita, Mishu Akhtar, Jharna Rani Paul, Kakuli Khatun, Israt Jahan Iti, Nazmun Nahar, Yasmin Khatun, Rozina Akhtar and Priyanka Halder.

They officially joined the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) on 18 November and now are undergoing basic training at the Bangladesh Civil Denece and Fire Service Training Complex.