5-member probe committee formed over Karwan Bazar slum fire

Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters has formed a five-member committee to investigate the fire accident that left two dead in a slum near FDC Gate in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar early Saturday.

The committee headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury has been asked to submit a report in this regard within 15 working days, said Shahjahan Sikde, deputy assistant director (media cell) of the FSCD headquarters.

On early Saturday, a fire broke out in Mollabari slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

Firefighters recovered the burnt bodies of two people from the slum later.

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.