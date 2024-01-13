5-member probe committee formed over Karwan Bazar slum fire

Bangladesh

UNB
13 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 07:21 pm

Related News

5-member probe committee formed over Karwan Bazar slum fire

UNB
13 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2024, 07:21 pm
13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze on 13 January. Photo: UNB
13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze on 13 January. Photo: UNB

Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters has formed a five-member committee to investigate the fire accident that left two dead in a slum near FDC Gate in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar early Saturday.

The committee headed by Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury has been asked to submit a report in this regard within 15 working days, said Shahjahan Sikde, deputy assistant director (media cell) of the FSCD headquarters.

On early Saturday, a fire broke out in Mollabari slum in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

2 dead, 300 homes destroyed in Karwan Bazar slum fire

Firefighters recovered the burnt bodies of two people from the slum later.

On information, 13 firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

 

Top News

Karwan Bazar fire / firefighters / probe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

12h | Panorama
Aman rice prices rose despite production surpassing all previous records last year and supply hitting the market from early December. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Food price paradox: How far will the effects reach?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Nazmus D Shams: Meet the man transforming the country’s wedding industry

1d | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

1d | Photo Stories

More Videos from TBS

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

Exporting goods by sea became doubled due to Houthi attacks

2h | Videos
The story of the tire-men

The story of the tire-men

Now | Videos
300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

300 homes destroyed in Kawran Bazar slum fire

3h | Videos
What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

What did Israel say in the hearing of the genocide case?

4h | Videos