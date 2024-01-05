Fire Service forms monitoring cell ahead of 7 Jan polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 12:27 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Fire Service and Civil Defence have set up a central monitoring and coordination cell to tackle any potential mishaps, particularly fire incidents, on election day.

The Central Monitoring and Coordination Cell will work alongside the central control room, collecting and managing information on accidents across the country, reads a fire department press release.

Meanwhile, all leaves for fire station employees have been cancelled according to the directives from the Director General of the Fire Service Directorate, Brigadier General Md Main Uddin.

Trained volunteers associated with the fire service have also been instructed to remain prepared alongside firefighters. 

The press release mentions that adequate ambulances and necessary firefighting and rescue equipment have been kept ready.

The fire service urged citizens to contact their local fire station, divisional control room, or the central control room hotline, 16163, for immediate assistance.

Emergency services are also accessible through the mobile number 01730336699.

