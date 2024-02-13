Fire engulfs 12 shops in Gaibandha's Sadar upazila

Bangladesh

UNB
13 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 11:43 am

Representational Image
Representational Image

A fire broke out last night in Sadar upazila of Gaibandha, resulting in the destruction of at least 12 shops, encompassing a range of businesses including a grocery store, pharmacy, clothing outlets, and a salon.

The fire is believed to have started around 11:30pm in one of the grocery shops located in Dariapur Bazar, according to Nasim Reza, the station officer of Gaibandha Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire quickly spread to adjacent shops, causing widespread damage. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of firefighters from the local station, assisted by local residents and others, responded promptly to the scene. They managed to bring the blaze under control by around 1 am.

While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, initial estimates suggest that the damages could amount to approximately Tk 1.5 crore.

The incident has left the local community and shop owners grappling with the sudden loss, as investigations continue to ascertain the specific origin and cause of the fire.

