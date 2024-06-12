Special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar resumes

Transport

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:37 pm

Related News

Special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar resumes

The train will run for a week on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, or until 24 June, Cox's Bazar Railway Station Master Mohammad Golam Rabbani said

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:37 pm
A passenger train at Coxs Bazar train station. File Photo: TBS
A passenger train at Coxs Bazar train station. File Photo: TBS

The special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, which was declared closed on 30 May due to engine shortage, has resumed today (12 June).

"The special train departed from Chattogram at 7:00am today and arrived at the Cox's Bazar Iconic Railway Station at 10:20am and will leave Cox's Bazar for Chattogram at 7:00pm," Cox's Bazar Railway Station Master Mohammad Golam Rabbani told The Business Standard.

"The train will run for a week on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, or until 24 June," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rabbani said more facilities will be added to the service in the future.

Besides, he said the number of trains may increase. The authorities are quite sincere about how to further improve the quality of passenger service.

The Chattogram-Cox's Bazar special train, launched on 8 April to accommodate Eid-ul-Fitr travellers, was closed on 30 May due to an engine shortage.

The closure announcement drew the ire of netizens, many of whom alleged that the service was being closed down for the benefit of bus owners on the same route.

The Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association also raised similar allegations and called for restarting the train service.

"There has been a shortage of locomotive drivers, guards, and metre gauge engines for quite some time. Some engines have traction motor problems and accidents have made it difficult to operate trains regularly. The engines also need to be inspected before Eid. This is why the special train has been closed," Bangladesh Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said regarding the closure.

According to the Transport and Mechanical Engineering Department of Railways, a total of 300 engines are required to operate 200 trains, including the inoperative trains in the eastern region.

However, there are currently 156 engines against a demand of 116. Of these, 100 engines are not operational, though.

Despite having 2,236 sanctioned positions for locomotive drivers (loco masters), assistant locomotive drivers, and sub-locomotive drivers across the two regions, Bangladesh Railway only has 850 people filling these roles. This represents a significant manpower shortage, with only 38% of the required personnel available to operate trains effectively.

The 101-kilometre rail link between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar had been a long-awaited dream for residents of both districts. After its inauguration, Bangladesh Railway launched two non-stop intercity trains from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar in two phases in December.

However, Chattogram was initially excluded from the direct rail service, despite its proximity to Cox's Bazar. To address this issue, only 110 seats in two coaches of each train were allocated for Chattogram passengers, sparking criticism.

On 9 May, the office of the divisional railway manager sent a proposal to the eastern headquarters of Bangladesh Railway to make the special train a regular service.

The proposal suggested operating the train twice a day, doubling its frequency. It also highlighted the train's financial success, generating revenue of Tk51,25,362 in just 25 days (excluding 3 days when the train was not operational) from 8 April to 5 May.

Bangladesh / Top News

Special train service / Cox's Bazar / Chattogram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Recreational activities re-energise and motivate the employees, offering relaxation and team bonding opportunities beyond their usual roles, setting them up for future success. Photo: Courtesy

Games, clubs and talent shows: How Bangladeshi companies are embracing recreational activities in the workplace

18m | Pursuit
Take advantage of the library as it offers a comfortable, air-conditioned environment and provides all the resources necessary to complete your assignments effectively. Photo: TBS

How to make the most out of your summer semester

23m | Pursuit
Sketch: TBS

Green balconies: Cultivating mental wellbeing

3h | Thoughts
Tariq Saifullah worked as a game artist on the popular game &#039;Mukticamp&#039;, which is based on the Liberation War. Photo: Courtesy

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

Buy one Hisense TV and get another 75" TV free!

33m | Videos
In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

In-form USA to face hot favorite India in 2024 T20 World Cup

33m | Videos
What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

What Punishment Could Face Hunter Biden, Son of U.S. President Joe Biden?

1h | Videos
Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

Animal markets have accumulated in Kuwait

3h | Videos