Special train service on Ctg-Cox's Bazar resumes

The special train service on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route, which was declared closed on 30 May due to engine shortage, has resumed today (12 June).

"The special train departed from Chattogram at 7:00am today and arrived at the Cox's Bazar Iconic Railway Station at 10:20am and will leave Cox's Bazar for Chattogram at 7:00pm," Cox's Bazar Railway Station Master Mohammad Golam Rabbani told The Business Standard.

"The train will run for a week on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, or until 24 June," he added.

Rabbani said more facilities will be added to the service in the future.

Besides, he said the number of trains may increase. The authorities are quite sincere about how to further improve the quality of passenger service.

The Chattogram-Cox's Bazar special train, launched on 8 April to accommodate Eid-ul-Fitr travellers, was closed on 30 May due to an engine shortage.

The closure announcement drew the ire of netizens, many of whom alleged that the service was being closed down for the benefit of bus owners on the same route.

The Bangladesh Passengers' Welfare Association also raised similar allegations and called for restarting the train service.

"There has been a shortage of locomotive drivers, guards, and metre gauge engines for quite some time. Some engines have traction motor problems and accidents have made it difficult to operate trains regularly. The engines also need to be inspected before Eid. This is why the special train has been closed," Bangladesh Railway Director General Sardar Shahadat Ali said regarding the closure.

According to the Transport and Mechanical Engineering Department of Railways, a total of 300 engines are required to operate 200 trains, including the inoperative trains in the eastern region.

However, there are currently 156 engines against a demand of 116. Of these, 100 engines are not operational, though.

Despite having 2,236 sanctioned positions for locomotive drivers (loco masters), assistant locomotive drivers, and sub-locomotive drivers across the two regions, Bangladesh Railway only has 850 people filling these roles. This represents a significant manpower shortage, with only 38% of the required personnel available to operate trains effectively.

The 101-kilometre rail link between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar had been a long-awaited dream for residents of both districts. After its inauguration, Bangladesh Railway launched two non-stop intercity trains from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar in two phases in December.

However, Chattogram was initially excluded from the direct rail service, despite its proximity to Cox's Bazar. To address this issue, only 110 seats in two coaches of each train were allocated for Chattogram passengers, sparking criticism.

On 9 May, the office of the divisional railway manager sent a proposal to the eastern headquarters of Bangladesh Railway to make the special train a regular service.

The proposal suggested operating the train twice a day, doubling its frequency. It also highlighted the train's financial success, generating revenue of Tk51,25,362 in just 25 days (excluding 3 days when the train was not operational) from 8 April to 5 May.