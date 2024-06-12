Goods, passenger services to Saint Martin's to resume in limited scale from tomorrow

The services have been cut off since last week when a boat from the island came under fire on the Naf River near the Naikhongdia point, disrupting emergency travel and goods transportation.

Saint Martin&#039;s ecosystem is rich in biodiversity that encompasses a large number of fish, mollusk, mangrove, coral, plankton, seagrass and seaweed species. Photo: : RASHED KABIR, UNSPLASH
Saint Martin's ecosystem is rich in biodiversity that encompasses a large number of fish, mollusk, mangrove, coral, plankton, seagrass and seaweed species. Photo: : RASHED KABIR, UNSPLASH

Authorities will resume transportation services - goods and passengers- to Saint Martin's via the Bay of Bengal on a limited scale from tomorrow (13 June).

The service has been cut off since last week when a boat from the island came under fire on the Naf River near the Naikhongdia point, disrupting emergency travels and goods transportation.

The disruption is leading to a food shortage at Saint Martin's, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shahin Imran said today (12 June). 

He said, "In view of this, cargo trawlers will use an alternative route from the jetty ghat of Nunier Chara in Cox's Bazar city to reach Saint Martin's via the Bay of Bengal from Thursday.

"At the same time, passenger service will start on a limited scale using the new channel through Shah Parir Dwip in Teknaf under the security of Border Guard Bangladesh and the Coast Guard."

