Call for combating Bakkhali River pollution in Cox’s Bazar

Rivers like Bakkhali in Cox’s Bazar are shrinking by the day as illegal encroachment continues. Such actions are directly linked to our environmental crisis. Photo: TBS

Local authorities and environmentalists in Cox's Bazar have raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of the Bakkhali River, calling for immediate action to address the issue of river pollution.

"The accumulation of garbage along the riverbank of Bakkhali River has posed significant health risks to the surrounding communities, prompting a collective effort to find a sustainable solution," Cox's Bazar Sadar Upazila Parishad's Woman Vice Chairman and Cox's Bazar City College Assistant Professor Romena Akhtar said at a roundtable discussion with stakeholders on the topic of preventing river pollution and ensuring safe drinking water held at the district's Sadar Upazila Parishad hall room on Thursday (6 June).

"Young people will take initiatives to combat this pollution and everyone should stand by their side and work to achieve a solution," she added.

The climate and environment-based voluntary organisation, ' We Can Cox's Bazar' organised the meeting with the cooperation of Participatory Research and Action Network (PRAAN), ActionAid and Team Cox's Bazar, reads a press release.

The speakers at the meeting also called upon the Cox's Bazar Municipality and the concerned departments to take coordinated initiatives to ensure free, safe and drinkable water for the common people of the coastal area.