2,300 families in St Martin's Island get govt relief after conflict in Myanmar isolates the area

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 07:12 pm

Related News

2,300 families in St Martin's Island get govt relief after conflict in Myanmar isolates the area

The distribution is expected to be completed within a few days

TBS Report
15 June, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 07:12 pm
The distribution of food items began this morning. Photo: TBS
The distribution of food items began this morning. Photo: TBS

The government today (15 June) started distributing rice to 2,303 families on Saint Martin's island as the ongoing conflict inside Myanmar halted shipping toward the island, causing a shortage of food and daily necessities.

The ship MV Baro Aulia carrying goods from Cox's Bazar reached the island yesterday around 11:30pm and the distribution began this morning, Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Saint Martin's Island Union Parishad, told The Business Standard.

The distribution is expected to be completed within a few days, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No 'Myanmar ship' spotted near Teknaf border this morning, sounds of explosions cease

The chairman said there was a food crisis on the island for the past few days and the people of St Martin's are feeling relieved to get the food items.

Earlier on 12 June, as there have been incidents of firing on vessels bound for Saint Martin's Island, the district administration of Cox's Bazar decided to send two tonnes of food supplies, including rice, lentils, and oil, to St Martin's Island from Cox's Bazar jetty instead of Teknaf.

Myanmar conflict isolates St Martin's island; relief sent for locals

Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Md Yamin Hussain said the shipping traffic on the St Martin route has been stopped due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state and three instances of firing on ships on the route.

As a result, the island's 10,000 residents faced a shortage of food and daily necessities. 

The supplies sent on the ship MV Bar Aulia will last the islanders a month, said the additional district magistrate.

Top News

St Martin's Island / St Martin’s Island / Cox's Bazar / Myanmar Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

10h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

3h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

6h | Videos
Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

Brazilian cow in the Guinness Book of World Records

8h | Videos
Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

Russell's Viper is the new panic, expanding rapidly

10h | Videos