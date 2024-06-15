2,300 families in St Martin's Island get govt relief after conflict in Myanmar isolates the area

The government today (15 June) started distributing rice to 2,303 families on Saint Martin's island as the ongoing conflict inside Myanmar halted shipping toward the island, causing a shortage of food and daily necessities.

The ship MV Baro Aulia carrying goods from Cox's Bazar reached the island yesterday around 11:30pm and the distribution began this morning, Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Saint Martin's Island Union Parishad, told The Business Standard.

The distribution is expected to be completed within a few days, he added.

The chairman said there was a food crisis on the island for the past few days and the people of St Martin's are feeling relieved to get the food items.

Earlier on 12 June, as there have been incidents of firing on vessels bound for Saint Martin's Island, the district administration of Cox's Bazar decided to send two tonnes of food supplies, including rice, lentils, and oil, to St Martin's Island from Cox's Bazar jetty instead of Teknaf.

Additional District Magistrate of Cox's Bazar Md Yamin Hussain said the shipping traffic on the St Martin route has been stopped due to the ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state and three instances of firing on ships on the route.

As a result, the island's 10,000 residents faced a shortage of food and daily necessities.

The supplies sent on the ship MV Bar Aulia will last the islanders a month, said the additional district magistrate.