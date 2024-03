A fire that broke out at a building in Dhaka's Banani area on 7 March was brought under control within about 25 minutes. Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out at a building in Dhaka's Banani area this afternoon was brought under control within about 25 minutes.

A fire engine worked to bring the fire under control at 3:05pm, said Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service Control room.

He further said the fire originated at 2:40pm.

The cause of the fire could not be known yet, he added.