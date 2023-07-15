Finance minister leaves for India to attend G20 Finance Ministers' Conference

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Saturday left for India to join the meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers' Conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in India.

A two-day meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors is scheduled to be held on 17-18 July, said the finance ministry (Bangladesh) in a press release.

Bangladesh is not a member of the G20 alliance of industrialised countries. However, India, the host country of the summit, has included nine countries from different regions of the world as 'guest countries' apart from the member countries.

Representatives of these countries will participate in various meetings of the G-20 conference. Bangladesh has got the status of a 'guest country' in the South Asian region.

Bangladesh's delegation led by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal MP will participate in the conference.

Different issues, including the current world economic crisis, will be discussed in the meeting and highlight the economic progress of Bangladesh. Besides, Mustafa Kamal will also participate in bilateral meetings with finance ministers of different countries.

