No AL 'independent' candidate running against AHM Mustafa Kamal, Md Tajul Islam in Cumilla

Politics

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 01:15 pm

Related News

No AL 'independent' candidate running against AHM Mustafa Kamal, Md Tajul Islam in Cumilla

Candidates from other parties running from these constituencies are not as widely known as the two AL heavyweight candidates

TBS Report
01 December, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
AHM Mustafa Kamal and Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected
AHM Mustafa Kamal and Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected

Out of the 11 constituencies in Cumilla, independent candidates from the ruling Awami League (AL) are running from 9 seats against the party-nominated candidates. However, no independent candidates with AL ties are running for the Cumilla-9 and Cumilla-10 constituencies, where the respective AL candidates are LGRD Minister Tajul Islam and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal respectively. 

Candidates from other parties running from these constituencies are not as widely known as the two AL heavyweight candidates.

According to the Cumilla Returning Officer's office sources, AL's nominated candidate from Cumilla-9 (Laksam-Manoharganj) seat is LGRD Minister Tajul Islam, Tarikat Federation's candidate is Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, Jatiya Party's candidate is Golam Mostafa Kamal, Zaker Party's candidate is Advocate Tipu Sultan, Md Hasan Miah is running as Bangladesh Nationalist Movement's (BNM) candidate, Abu Bakar Siddique is the candidate of Islami Front Bangladesh, Monirul Anwar is running under the banner of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Zamir Uddin is running from Krishak Sramik Janata League and Moazzem Hossain is running as a candidate of Bangladesh Islami Front.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the Cumilla-10 seat (Lalmai-Sadar South-Nagalkot), the candidates are - AHM Mustafa Kamal from AL, independent candidate M Ahidur Rahman, Jatiya Party's Jonaki Humayun, Bangladesh Congress's Md Kamruzzaman, Md Abul Kashem Mazumdar of Trinamool BNP, Jahangir Alam of Zaker Party and Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan of Gano Forum.

There are independent candidates affiliated with AL in all the remaining nine constituencies of Cumilla.

Bangladesh / Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam / Cumilla / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

Girls outperform boys in SSC and HSC. What prevents them from climbing higher? 

1h | Panorama
Kissinger’s foreign policy and courses of action during his active years in office altered the lives of millions across the world. PHOTO: COLLECTED

Kissinger: A quiet end to a bloody legacy

5h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

‘Furniture export climate not the best it can be’

32m | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Falling into brown

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

Is USA the obstacle to WB's climate finance?

14h | TBS Economy
Expatriates can now deposit in forex

Expatriates can now deposit in forex

15h | TBS Economy
How much aid has entered Gaza?

How much aid has entered Gaza?

17h | TBS World
The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

The maximum interest rate for NBFI loans is 13.18%

18h | TBS Economy