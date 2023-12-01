No AL 'independent' candidate running against AHM Mustafa Kamal, Md Tajul Islam in Cumilla

Out of the 11 constituencies in Cumilla, independent candidates from the ruling Awami League (AL) are running from 9 seats against the party-nominated candidates. However, no independent candidates with AL ties are running for the Cumilla-9 and Cumilla-10 constituencies, where the respective AL candidates are LGRD Minister Tajul Islam and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal respectively.

Candidates from other parties running from these constituencies are not as widely known as the two AL heavyweight candidates.

According to the Cumilla Returning Officer's office sources, AL's nominated candidate from Cumilla-9 (Laksam-Manoharganj) seat is LGRD Minister Tajul Islam, Tarikat Federation's candidate is Syed Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, Jatiya Party's candidate is Golam Mostafa Kamal, Zaker Party's candidate is Advocate Tipu Sultan, Md Hasan Miah is running as Bangladesh Nationalist Movement's (BNM) candidate, Abu Bakar Siddique is the candidate of Islami Front Bangladesh, Monirul Anwar is running under the banner of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, Zamir Uddin is running from Krishak Sramik Janata League and Moazzem Hossain is running as a candidate of Bangladesh Islami Front.

In the Cumilla-10 seat (Lalmai-Sadar South-Nagalkot), the candidates are - AHM Mustafa Kamal from AL, independent candidate M Ahidur Rahman, Jatiya Party's Jonaki Humayun, Bangladesh Congress's Md Kamruzzaman, Md Abul Kashem Mazumdar of Trinamool BNP, Jahangir Alam of Zaker Party and Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan of Gano Forum.

There are independent candidates affiliated with AL in all the remaining nine constituencies of Cumilla.