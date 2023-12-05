Finance minister's wealth drops after giving money away to wife, daughter, grandchildren

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:38 pm

Related News

Finance minister's wealth drops after giving money away to wife, daughter, grandchildren

As per his affidavit, his net worth fell to Tk38,03,46,623, down from Tk62,17,21,153 in the 11th parliamentary elections

TBS Report
05 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 05:38 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In the last five years, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's wealth declined by a little more than Tk24 crore after giving a portion of it away to his wife, daughter and grandchildren.

As per his affidavit, his net worth fell to Tk38,03,46,623, down from Tk62,17,21,153 in the 11th parliamentary elections, according to the wealth statement in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. 

Since the last elections, as a member of parliament and a minister, Kamal earned an honorarium of Tk7,68,02,648. He also earned Tk9,35,57,385 from land sales.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During this period, the minister spent Tk8,12,89,563 on family expenses and income tax.

He gave away Tk2,04,05,000 worth of shares to his daughter Nafisa Kamal. 

Kamal also bequeathed property worth Tk31 crore to his wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Besides, he gave his wife Tk40,000 for the shares of nine companies listed on the stock exchange.

Kamal's movable property was valued at Tk41,90,53,714. 

He also mentioned his wife's movable property which was worth Tk62,27,19,478.

Mustafa Kamal also declared that he had no debt.

Also mentioned in the affidavit was eight criminal cases against the minister – all of which he got acquitted. 

AHM Mustafa Kamal is contesting the Cumilla-10 constituency in the upcoming national elections under the boat symbol of the ruling Awami League. 

Top News

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / wealth / affidavit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ghulam Ali

Ghulam Ali: Voice that makes ghazals bloom

1h | Features
Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

Exploring door designs: Redefining spaces and experiences

3h | Habitat
A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

A brain drain query: Why do they leave?

8h | Panorama
The school has been flooding since June 2007 and the water level is rising every year. PHOTO: COURTESY

Will Dubai pay heed to the suffering of Sultan Al Nahyan School students in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

Labour Bill to be reintroduced in 12th Parliament

2h | TBS Economy
November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

November export earnings up 27 percent over previous month: EPB

4h | TBS Economy
Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

Amitabh Bachchan's assets worth Rs 3,700 crore divided

3h | TBS Entertainment
External trade through Islamic banks in decline

External trade through Islamic banks in decline

5h | TBS Economy