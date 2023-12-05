Finance minister's wealth drops after giving money away to wife, daughter, grandchildren

In the last five years, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal's wealth declined by a little more than Tk24 crore after giving a portion of it away to his wife, daughter and grandchildren.

As per his affidavit, his net worth fell to Tk38,03,46,623, down from Tk62,17,21,153 in the 11th parliamentary elections, according to the wealth statement in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Since the last elections, as a member of parliament and a minister, Kamal earned an honorarium of Tk7,68,02,648. He also earned Tk9,35,57,385 from land sales.

During this period, the minister spent Tk8,12,89,563 on family expenses and income tax.

He gave away Tk2,04,05,000 worth of shares to his daughter Nafisa Kamal.

Kamal also bequeathed property worth Tk31 crore to his wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.

Besides, he gave his wife Tk40,000 for the shares of nine companies listed on the stock exchange.

Kamal's movable property was valued at Tk41,90,53,714.

He also mentioned his wife's movable property which was worth Tk62,27,19,478.

Mustafa Kamal also declared that he had no debt.

Also mentioned in the affidavit was eight criminal cases against the minister – all of which he got acquitted.

AHM Mustafa Kamal is contesting the Cumilla-10 constituency in the upcoming national elections under the boat symbol of the ruling Awami League.