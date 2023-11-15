Fifth phase of blockade: BNP brings out rallies in city

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 01:30 pm

BNP brings out rally in Shahbagh, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. Photo: TBS
BNP brings out rally in Shahbagh, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A rally spearheaded by BNP Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was brought out in the early morning of the first day of the fifth phase of the blockade announced by BNP to demand the resignation of the government and advocate for a  non-partisan neutral caretaker government.

Rizvi, joined by fellow BNP leaders and activists, blocked the Shahbagh to Hotel Intercontinental road at 6:30 am on Wednesday.

At this time, Rizvi voiced concerns alleging that both the current government and the Election Commission were aiming to orchestrate yet another manipulated election.

He said, "The illegal government and the Election Commission are desperate to hold another rigged election. However, the people of Bangladesh will not accept any more farce. This is why numerous protest initiatives have commenced across the country."

Issuing a stern warning to the government, he said, "You have no option but to resign. Resign immediately without making excuses and transfer power to a non-partisan neutral government."

He stressed that the people of the country refuse to tolerate electoral fraud or elections conducted without genuine voting.

Rizvi further noted that BNP's movement has reached its final stage.

"The victory of the people is imminent," he added.

Besides, Jagannath University unit of Chhatra Dal has brought out a rally in Banglabazar near their campus on Wednesday morning.

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists of Jagannath University brought out a procession in Banglabazar, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The procession led by Jagannath University Chhatra Dal President Md Asaduzzaman Aslam General Secretary Sujan Molla ended after circling a few roads.

Meanwhile, in Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in Farmgate, activists od Tejgaon College Chhatra Dal marched and picketed in the morning.

Chhatra Dal leaders and activists bring out a rally in Farmgate area on 15 November 2023. Photo: Collected

The procession was later dispersed by the Tejgaon police.

The rally was led by President of Tejgaon College unit of Chhatra Dal Faisal Dewan and General Secretary Md Belal Hossain Khan.

Jatiyatadi Chhatra Dal brought out a rally in Dhaka's Banasree under the leadership of its Acting President Rashed Iqbal Khan on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, a procession was held starting from Jahangir Gate to Mohakhali intersection under the leadership of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal President Kazi Rawnakul Islam Shravan.

