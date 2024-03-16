Few customers at Bailey Road iftar shops after restaurant fire tragedy

In contrast to the usual bustling crowd during Ramadan, eateries along Bailey Road in the capital are now witnessing fewer customers following a tragic fire at a nearby restaurant building on 1 March that claimed 46 lives. The photo was taken yesterday. Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir

Pitha Ghar on Bailey Road, a restaurant known for its exclusive iftar items during Ramadan, has encountered an unusual calm this year. While they are displaying their delicious food items like in previous years, customer turnout seems to be exceptionally lower than expected.

"Iftar sales have decreased 70% compared to last year. During Ramadan last year, around 4pm-5pm, customers used to crowd in front of the restaurant," Mohammad Sajal, cashier of Pitha House, told The Business Standard.

"Customers are not coming this year out of fear of fire," he said, referring to the tragic fire at a restaurant building in the area that claimed 46 lives on 1 March.

"Many iftar items prepared in the last three days had to be thrown away as they were not sold. Today, we have prepared fewer items," he added.

Yesterday afternoon, there were noticeably fewer customers in the restaurants on Bailey Road. Instead of the usual crowded and festive atmosphere of every Ramadan, this time it is somewhat calm and unfamiliar. Those who used to prepare numerous iftar items are now sitting with only a few items.

Restaurant owners in the area say that people are not coming to buy iftar items in Bailey Road due to fear of another fire accident. Some of them have voiced complaints about the negative publicity surrounding fire safety in restaurants following the police raids after the devastating fire.

Many restaurants were sealed by the administration due to allegations of insufficient fire safety measures and irregularities. Among the closed restaurants on Bailey Road are well-known venues like Nawabi Bhoj and Fakhruddin Biryani, which were found with locks hanging on their doors.

Notices indicating temporary closure for the construction of emergency exit stairs were also observed in two buildings hosting multiple restaurants.

Restaurant owners and employees have also alleged harassment by the police under the guise of maintaining safety.

Shahjahan, a salesman at Capital Iftar Bazaar, said that following the fire incident, there has been a significant decrease in the number of customers.

"Many people do not even know whether the restaurant is open or has been shut down by the police," he said.

However, he said that customer numbers are gradually rising compared to the first day of Ramadan.

Monir Hossain, salesman at A One Food and Pastry, said that during last Ramadan, there was no opportunity to rest during iftar time due to the crowded customer presence. "However, this year, there are no customers."

The bakery Swiss on Bailey Road, situated directly across from the building that was engulfed by fire on 1 March, is also experiencing a lack of customers.

Jobaida Rahman, a bank official, was purchasing iftar items at the bakery. She told TBS, "This is the first time I have visited here this Ramadan. Last year, we used to reserve halls in this area's restaurants to have iftar together with relatives and family members. However, due to the current situation, it won't be possible anymore."

"I will prepare iftar items at home for my relatives and colleagues. Even if I invite them to restaurants now, it seems that many will not come," she added.