Fertiliser supply disruption looms in peak boro season as blockade hits transportation

Highlights

Transportation contractors facing difficulties due to the truck crisis

Each truck can transport 15-20 tonnes of fertiliser

The demand for urea fertiliser in Boro season: 17 lakh tonnes

Boro season's peak period begins in December

Number of buffer warehouses: 30

Delivering sufficient fertiliser to warehouses becomes difficult

2 crore tonnes of rice are produced during the Boro season

BCIC issues letters to ministries, DCs to maintain normal supply

The ongoing back-to-back blockade programmes by the opposition parties are seriously disrupting the transportation of fertilisers, raising concerns about the potential shortage of this crucial agricultural input during the peak Boro season.

Infograph: TBS

The BNP-Jamaat's fifth phase of a nationwide blockade programme for 48 hours began on Wednesday. The BNP and Jamaat are carrying out the blockade programmes of roads, rail lines, and waterways to press home their one-point demand – resignation of the government and elections under a non-partisan neutral administration.

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has issued separate letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Deputy Commissioners (DCs), requesting necessary cooperation to maintain normal supply during tough political programmes like strikes and blockades.

The Boro season's peak period begins in December. Fertiliser requirements are also high during this season. The demand for urea fertiliser during November to March is about 17 lakh tonnes. If the fertiliser in the supply chain cannot be distributed on time across the country, there will be a potential crisis.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, more than 2 crore tonnes of rice are produced during the Boro season, which contributes to ensuring the country's food security throughout the year.

Transporters say that given the current circumstances, there is concern about the daily amount of fertiliser needed, as the available number of trucks suitable for fertiliser transportation is insufficient due to the existing law and order situation. Even though a small number of trucks are available, delivering sufficient fertiliser to warehouses has become challenging.

According to BCIC's "daily statement of urea fertiliser"' on November 10, 4,612 tonnes of fertiliser entered warehouses across the country. But 9,296 tonnes of fertilisers were delivered from warehouses to dealer level.

According to BCIC statistics, an average of 18,000 to 20,000 tonnes of fertiliser is supplied daily to warehouses, requiring approximately 900-1,000 trucks. Due to the disruption caused by the blockade, the necessary trucks for fertiliser transportation may not be available, raising the possibility of a shortage in the country's buffer warehouses during the peak season, potentially leading to adverse conditions in agricultural production.

According to demand during the peak season, an average of 20 to 50 trucks are supposed to be in operation almost daily. Each truck can transport 15-20 tonnes of fertiliser. However, he is facing difficulties in transporting fertiliser due to the truck crisis. On one hand, he is unable to acquire trucks, and on the other hand, even when he manages to obtain several trucks, additional charges are required for his services.

Ruhul Amin, a transportation contractor, told The Business Standard that the owners are not taking out the trucks due to the fear of being vandalised during the blockade. "Due to this, there is difficulties in transporting of fertiliser. On a day when I need 20 trucks, it is becoming difficult to avail even 10 trucks."

Fertilisers imported from abroad are transported to Khulna, Jahores's Nowapara, Nagarbari, Baghabari, and Ashuganj river ports through lighter vessels from Chittagong and Mongla ports. From these ports, transportation contractors deliver fertilisers to 30 buffer warehouses across the country by trucks.

On the other hand, the fertiliser hauled from Kafco, Bangladesh is transported to buffer warehouses by lighter ships and trucks. Similarly, the fertiliser produced by Shahjalal Fertiliser Company Ltd, Fenchuganj, Sylhet is supplied to various buffer warehouses through trucks. Fertilisers produced by other factories are directly procured by the dealers in the designated districts from the factories by trucks.

BCIC Chairman Md Saidur Rahman has issued separate letters to the home ministry's Public Security Division and DC-SPs across the country to provide security in fertiliser supply.

In the letter, the chairman sought assistance in collecting a sufficient number of trucks to transport fertiliser from seaports/river ports and various docks and factories to the country's 30 buffer warehouses to ensure timely supply of fertilisers to farmers.

The chairman emphasised on taking necessary measures to provide necessary instructions to the law enforcers through the Public Security Division to provide security during fertiliser transportation.

At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture has also issued instructions to the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and deputy directors of Department of Agricultural Extension across the country, requesting them to provide assistance in the supply of fertilisers.

The agriculture ministry in its letter mentioned that it is important to ensure normal supply system of fertilisers imported through the BADC, the BCIC and private channels.