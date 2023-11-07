Fewer trucks amid blockades, fares skyrocket

More vehicles moved on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Monday (6 November), the second day of the opposition’s 48-hour countrywide blockade, than the previous day. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Transport costs of goods have soared to an unprecedented level across the country due to the blockades imposed by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Importers, transport agents, and clearing and forwarding (C&F) traders are facing difficulties in transporting goods from various ports – Benapole, Chattogram, Bhomra – to the capital due to the sudden increase in fares by at least Tk5,000.

The fare for a truck from Benapole land port in Jashore to Dhaka was previously Tk17,000-18,000. Now, it has gone up to Tk25,000-Tk26,000. The fare for a covered van has also gone up from Tk25,000 to Tk35,000, said Atikuzzaman Sony, president of the Benapole Transport Agency Owners' Association.

"Even at these higher rates, it is difficult to find trucks or covered vans. As a result, transporting goods from Benapole to other parts of the country has become difficult," he added.

Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of Benapole Transport Agency Owners' Association, said, "Vandalisation of vehicles in various parts of the country during the blockades has made owners reluctant to put their trucks on the road. Drivers are also refusing to drive. Naturally, those who are operating are asking for higher fares."

Shah Alam, a representative of the importer Ideal Fibre Industries Limited in Narayanganj, said: "We are being charged Tk7,000-Tk8,000 more per truck. The government has also increased taxes. This is causing a lot of problems for businesses."

Aminul Haque, vice president of Benapole Importers and Exporters Association, said the truck fare has now doubled due to the transport crisis caused by the blockades. Businesses are forced to pay extra money to clear their goods, especially the perishable ones.

Rejaul Karim, acting director (traffic) of Benapole port, said: "Import-export activities at Benapole port are continuing despite the blockades. In the last two days, 375 trucks of goods have been imported. However, the port normally handles an average of 400 trucks of imports a day. The number of trucks that are cleared is also lower than normal."

Meanwhile, although import-export operations at Satkhira's Bhomra land port have been as usual, the transport cost has impacted traders there too.

Firoz Hossain, president of Bhomra Transport Owners Association, said there is a slight shortage of trucks. Many people are afraid to take their vehicles out due to the blockades. As a result, the cost of truck transportation has increased by an average of Tk5,000. For example, the cost of a truck to Savar was Tk26,000 earlier; now it is Tk31,000.

In Chattogram, businessmen said the increase in transportation costs is creating a kind of instability in the country's supply chain. There is a possibility of disruption in production due to the inability to supply raw materials on time.

Goods transportation fares have increased by 30% to 40% compared to usual times.

Md Liakat Ali Howlader, port affairs secretary of Chattogram Customs C&F Agents Association, told TBS that the blockades have caused a transportation crisis and importers now have to pay a truck fare of Tk22,000-Tk23,000 to transport goods from Chattogram port to Dhaka instead of Tk15,000.

The fare for a covered van has also increased by Tk5,000-Tk7,000.

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice-president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told TBS that it is becoming increasingly challenging to get vehicles to supply raw materials from Chattogram port to readymade garment depots.

The police and other authorities concerned should take immediate action to ensure uninterrupted transportation of goods during these blockades, he added.

Meanwhile, the BNP has announced another 48-hour blockade starting Wednesday morning to mount pressure on the government to quit and hold the next general elections under a non-partisan administration.

The announcement was made during the current 2-day blockade from Sunday to Tuesday, just after a previous three-day nationwide blockade from 31 October to 2 November that was marked by widespread incidents of violence, including clashes, arson and vandalism.

The party had enforced the nationwide dawn-to-dusk hartal on 29 October in protest against the "attacks" on its 28 October grand rally at Nayapaltan.