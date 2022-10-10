Fear grips Teknaf as heavy gunfire, blasts heard from across Myanmar border

The loud noise of heavy gunfire and explosions has again rocked the border areas in Hoikang, Teknaf, following reports of clashes between Myanmar security forces and the Arakan Army.

After an interval of a few days, from 11pm on Sunday to 8am Monday morning, Hoikang residents again started hearing the loud sounds of missiles and heavy artillery being fired.

This has sent a wave of panic in the villages adjacent to the border, Hoikang union parishad (UN) Chairman Noor Ahmad Anwari told The Business Standard today (10 October).

Jalal Ahmad, member of Hoikang union parishad Ward No 1, said, "Noise of heavy gunfire and shelling can again be heard from the other side of the border. It started yesterday (Sunday) night.

"The bordering area is shaking due to the firing in Myanmar. This is causing the locals to panic."

Meanwhile, when contacted, Teknaf UNO (acting) Md Erfanul Haque Chowdhury said, "I have been informed about the development. Higher authorities have been notified in this regard.

"Besides, measures will be taken, as per the situation, to ensure the safety of those living 300 metres along the border."

Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General Shakil Ahmed has visited the border area of Ghumdhum under Naikhongchhari upazila.

BGB Cox's Bazar-34 Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mehedi Hossain Kabir informed that the BGB chief started his visit to various border areas in Ghumdhum on Monday morning.

"As part of his routine activities, the BGB DG is inspecting the areas in Naikhongchhari. He is expected to hold talks with BGB men and locals.

"An official press briefing will be held following the end of the visit," Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mehedi Hossain Kabir added.