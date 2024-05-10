BGB seizes snake venom worth Tk3cr from Dinajpur border

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-20 conducted a drive in the Ucha Gobindpur area of Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur in the early morning of Friday and seized the venom weighing around 2.5kg, Battalion Commander (Ordnance) Lt Col Nahid Newaz said

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized snake venom worth Tk3 crore from Dinajpur's Ghasuriya border early Friday (10 May).

Acting on a tipped-off, a team of BGB-20 conducted a drive in the Ucha Gobindpur area of Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur in the early morning of Friday and seized the venom weighing around 2.5kg, Battalion Commander (Ordnance) Lt Col Nahid Newaz said.

The confiscated snake venom was stored in two jars, he added.

No one could be arrested as the smugglers left the venom sensing the presence of the BGB, said the commander.

Snake venom / BGB / Bangladesh

