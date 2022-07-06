FBCCI for uninterrupted power supply in industry

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries has urged the government to ensure uninterrupted power supply to industrial plants for undisrupted production.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin made the call at the third meeting of the Standing Committee on Power, Energy and Utilities held at FBCCI on Wednesday. 

Suggesting rationing of electricity to deal with the recent electricity crisis, the federation chief said industry should get priority to continue its production for the sake of the economy. 

He also called for a short, medium and long term roadmap with all stakeholders to ensure energy security.

FBCCI Vice-President M A Momen said, "Bangladesh is now more developed in the energy sector than before. He called upon all to work together to deal with the power crisis."

Director-In-Charge of the committee Abul Kasem Khan urged for emphasis on coal-fired power generation. 

He also called for reconsideration of the agreements in the energy sector in the context of global scenario.

Chairman of the committee and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd Humayun Rashid said energy sector will create huge employment in future, hence the sector needs more concentration from the policy makers.

FBCCI Directors Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal and Md Naser also spoke at the meeting.

Directors Hafez Harun, Amzad Hussain, Committee Co-chairmen Salauddin Yousuf, Mahfuzul Hoque Shah and members of the committee were also present at the meeting.

