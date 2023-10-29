Faridpur BNP leader’s wife dies of cardiac arrest during police raid at house, family alleges

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 03:01 pm

Police, however, have denied any involvement in the matter

A Google Map screenshot of Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur where the incident took place.
A Google Map screenshot of Nagarkanda upazila in Faridpur where the incident took place.

Ronjuara Begum, 40, an assistant teacher and wife of BNP leader SM Ikram Hossain, died after suffering a cardiac arrest while police were conducting a search in her house in Faridpur, the family has alleged. 

Her husband, the Nagarkanda upazila BNP's rural development affairs secretary, was not home at the time.  

The incident took place in Charjashordi union in Faridpur's Nagarkanda upazila at around 11:30pm last night. 

Speaking to the media, Sabbir Hossain Lincoln, her son-in-law, said a team of police had raided the house at around 11pm on Saturday (28 October).

At that time, Ronjuara was alone at home. 

The police entered the premises and ransacked the home, distressing Ronjuara, who fell ill. 

Police called the neighbours, who then informed Ronjuara's relatives.

Afterwards, Ronjuara was taken to the nearby Muksudpur 

Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead. 

Contacted, Miraj Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nagarkanda police station, said, "I have only just heard about this matter. There is no involvement of the police."

Ronjuara, who leaves behind her husband, son and a daughter, was a teacher at the Chandhat Government Primary School.

