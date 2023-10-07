Fair elections hinge on government support: CEC

Ensuring free and fair elections in the country requires the Election Commission to depend on support from the government, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said Saturday (7 October).

Speaking at an exchange meeting with field-level officers at the Election commission building in the capital's Agargaon, the CEC said, "From our end there will be no shortage of efforts for the elections to be free, fair, peaceful and participatory. However, we are dependent on the government's support to ensure fair elections."

The discussion, a first of its kind, involved regional election officials, senior officers, and district election officials, addressing various issues related to field preparations, polling stations, and the voter list.

The CEC underscored that achieving the primary purpose of elections, which is the exercise of the right to vote freely, depends on effective coordination between public administration, law enforcement agencies, and the Election Commission.

He encouraged the officials to share their experiences, focusing on the progress of election preparations and areas that require attention.

Addressing reporters, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath revealed that special attention would be given to all aspects, with a particular emphasis on maintaining law and order.

He affirmed receiving assistance from various quarters, including law enforcement agencies and conveyed that field workers expressed a desire for this collaboration to persist.

He further said, "Diverse challenges may exist in each district, and the Election Commission is cognizant of these issues, having provided corresponding instructions accordingly."

Responding to a question, Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed that field workers sought cooperation from all quarters, especially in adhering to the code of conduct.

"They did not ask for any additional benefits but the regular ones. However, they emphasised the importance of everyone abiding by the established rules and sought cooperation in this regard," he noted.

While stating that today's meeting served as a preparatory session, he mentioned that more detailed discussions would follow in subsequent meetings.