Fair elections hinge on government support: CEC

Bangladesh

TSB Report
07 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:17 pm

Related News

Fair elections hinge on government support: CEC

He encouraged the officials to share their experiences, focusing on the progress of election preparations and areas that require attention

TSB Report
07 October, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 06:17 pm
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal

Ensuring free and fair elections in the country requires the Election Commission to depend on support from the government, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said Saturday (7 October).

Speaking at an exchange meeting with field-level officers at the Election commission building in the capital's Agargaon, the CEC said, "From our end there will be no shortage of efforts for the elections to be free, fair, peaceful and participatory. However, we are dependent on the government's support to ensure fair elections."

The discussion, a first of its kind, involved regional election officials, senior officers, and district election officials, addressing various issues related to field preparations, polling stations, and the voter list. 

The CEC underscored that achieving the primary purpose of elections, which is the exercise of the right to vote freely, depends on effective coordination between public administration, law enforcement agencies, and the Election Commission. 

He encouraged the officials to share their experiences, focusing on the progress of election preparations and areas that require attention.

Addressing reporters, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath revealed that special attention would be given to all aspects, with a particular emphasis on maintaining law and order.

He affirmed receiving assistance from various quarters, including law enforcement agencies and conveyed that field workers expressed a desire for this collaboration to persist.

He further said, "Diverse challenges may exist in each district, and the Election Commission is cognizant of these issues, having provided corresponding instructions accordingly."

Responding to a question, Ashok Kumar Debnath confirmed that field workers sought cooperation from all quarters, especially in adhering to the code of conduct. 

"They did not ask for any additional benefits but the regular ones. However, they emphasised the importance of everyone abiding by the established rules and sought cooperation in this regard," he noted. 

While stating that today's meeting served as a preparatory session, he mentioned that more detailed discussions would follow in subsequent meetings.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / Fair Elections / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

10h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

6h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

2d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

Assam's 'Akshar' school charges fees with plastic instead of money

54m | TBS Stories
Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

Tk 33,000 crore has returned to the bank in two months

1h | TBS Economy
Russia does not care about their life and death?

Russia does not care about their life and death?

4h | TBS World
The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

2d | TBS World