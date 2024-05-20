Dhaka, Tashkent for establishing direct air connectivity

Aviation

BSS
20 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 07:40 pm

Related News

Dhaka, Tashkent for establishing direct air connectivity

BSS
20 May, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 07:40 pm
A meeting between Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam and Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Shavkatovich was held in Tashkent today (20 May). Photo: BSS
A meeting between Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam and Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Shavkatovich was held in Tashkent today (20 May). Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan underlined the need for establishing direct air connectivity to give a boost to increasing economical, cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.  
 
The observation was made in a meeting between Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam and Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Shavkatovich held in Tashkent today (20 May), reads a press release.   
 
During the meeting, the chief of Uzbekistan flag carrier appraised the Bangladesh envoy about his planning to launch flight operations on Tashkent-Dhaka-Tashkent route. 
 
Shavkatovich sought the ambassador's cooperation in solving the existing challenges regarding the launch of the direct flight to Dhaka.

Referring to the interest of Bangladeshi people in visiting the historical and religious important places of that central Asian nation, the ambassador said direct flight operation will expand the existing friendship between the people of the two countries.
 
Both the sides expressed their commitment to continue their ongoing efforts and communication regarding the direct flight operation.
 
Uzbekistan Airways Deputy Chairman and senior officials were also present.  
 
Earlier on 27 February, Bangladesh Embassy in Tashkent and Foreign ministry of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to increase trade and investment relations as well as to establish direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Tashkent.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka-Tashkent / Direct Flights / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

10h | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Scents of Summer: Best body mists that won’t break the bank

9h | Brands
With the WxB package, the Axio gets projection HID headlights, sleek DRLs, sportier bumper grill, alloy rims and blacked-out LED tail lights. PHOTO: Md Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Axio WxB: Looking inside the highest-spec variant of the Axio in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

Battery rickshaws returned to the road on the instructions of the Prime Minister

48m | Videos
Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

Bangladesh team in practice before the first match against USA

1h | Videos
Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

Israeli priests called Raisi's death 'divine punishment'

3h | Videos
How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

How toffee has become the top favorite of the audience

23m | Videos