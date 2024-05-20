Dhaka, Tashkent for establishing direct air connectivity

Bangladesh and Uzbekistan underlined the need for establishing direct air connectivity to give a boost to increasing economical, cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.



The observation was made in a meeting between Bangladesh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Dr Mohammad Monirul Islam and Uzbekistan Airways Chairman Shukhrat Shavkatovich held in Tashkent today (20 May), reads a press release.



During the meeting, the chief of Uzbekistan flag carrier appraised the Bangladesh envoy about his planning to launch flight operations on Tashkent-Dhaka-Tashkent route.



Shavkatovich sought the ambassador's cooperation in solving the existing challenges regarding the launch of the direct flight to Dhaka.

Referring to the interest of Bangladeshi people in visiting the historical and religious important places of that central Asian nation, the ambassador said direct flight operation will expand the existing friendship between the people of the two countries.



Both the sides expressed their commitment to continue their ongoing efforts and communication regarding the direct flight operation.



Uzbekistan Airways Deputy Chairman and senior officials were also present.



Earlier on 27 February, Bangladesh Embassy in Tashkent and Foreign ministry of Uzbekistan signed a roadmap to increase trade and investment relations as well as to establish direct air connectivity between Dhaka and Tashkent.