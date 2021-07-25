Excessive nasal cannula use caused fire at Tangail hospital ICU: Probe report 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 08:37 pm

Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Gani said that the probe report with eight recommendations has been sent to the health ministry

The excessive and inappropriate use of nasal cannulas triggered the fire at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Tangail General Hospital on 15 July, revealed the investigation report of the Deputy Commissioners' office today.

Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Gani said that the probe report with eight recommendations has been sent to the health ministry.

High-flow nasal cannulas should be used with breaks but in the Tangail Hospital those were used continuously, leading to high temperatures which contributed to the fire, the report said.

Besides, presence of oxygen in the ICU was also blamed for the fire, while lack of skilled manpower for operating machines was further mentioned in the report.

No electric short circuit, voltage fluctuation or presence of abstract flammable substance triggered the fire, the probe report cleared.

The 250-bed government Tangail General Hospital shut down its intensive care unit dedicated for treating critically ill Covid patients after a fire broke out there on 15 July.

Ten critical patients undergoing treatment at the unit were transferred to general ward following the fire. No casualty was reported.

