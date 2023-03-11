EVM reliable, no complaints: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal today said the elections conducted by electronic voting machine (EVM) system are reliable so far, no complaint has been received regarding EVM.

"The Election Commission (EC) has always been in favour of EVM system while conducting election," he said.

The CEC said this while addressing the opening ceremony of a daylong workshop on "Use of modern technology in electoral system: challenges and ways forward" at a hotel in Cox's Bazar as the chief guest this morning.

Chattogram Regional Election Office organised the workshop under the"Capacity Building and Strengthening Project" of the Election Commission Secretariat.

Main work of the EC is allowing the voter to exercise their right to vote, Habibul Awal said, adding: "It's not the duty for the commission to see the voters who have voted for which party. If the voters can't able to vote, if they're deterred, if their rights are undermined at the polling station- then we, along with all those concerned, will have to take responsibility for the failure."

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the EC has taken a stance in favor of EVMs after being widely trusted. So far, no complaint has been made over the elections using EVM system, he added.

The EC has the capacity to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in 50 to 80 constituencies in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, he continued.

"We hope that if all political parties would participate, the polls will be fair, impartial and acceptable," he said.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Md Ahsan Habib Khan addressed the function as the special guest with Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Dr. Md. Aminur Rahman in the chair.

Additional Secretary of Election Commission Secretariat Ashok Kumar Debnath, Project Director Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem, Chattogram Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Anwar Hossain, Deputy

Commissioner of Cox's Bazar Muhammad Shaheen Imran, Superintendent of Police Md. Mahfuzul Islam, among others, were present.

Election Commission officials, senior administration officials, police, representatives of civil society, new voters, public representatives and freedom fighters participated in the workshop.