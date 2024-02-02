EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial: Dhaka proposes robust partnership on climate change, green transition

Bangladesh

02 February, 2024, 08:55 pm
Foreign Minister made the call at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has sought robust collaboration on climate change and green transition between the European Union (EU) and the countries of the Indo-Pacific, including Bangladesh towards crafting a sustainable future and shared prosperity for all.

He made the call at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels on Friday.

The Foreign Minister spoke at the Roundtable titled 'The Green Transition - Partnering for a Sustainable Future' along with the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and Spain, co-moderated by Executive Vice-President of the European Union Maroš Šefčovič and Foreign Minister of Timor-Leste Bendito Freitas.

In his speech, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud also shared Bangladesh's efforts in climate change mitigation and adaptation as well as green transition, including the government's increased emphasis on generating power from clean and renewable sources.

He also sought research, innovation and investment support to promote environmental-friendly jute and green hydrogen.

Indo Pacific / EU / Bangladesh

