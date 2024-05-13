Dhaka likely to discuss visa policy, withdrawal of sanctions as Donald Lu due tomorrow

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud has said issues related to visa policy and Dhaka's call for the withdrawal of sanctions may come up for discussion as US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is coming to Dhaka tomorrow (14 May).

"These issues may naturally come up," he said while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today (13 May).

After visiting India and Sri Lanka, Donald Lu is arriving in Dhaka tomorrow on a two-day visit as part of his six-day tri-nation tour of the region from 10 May.

As per the US Department of State, Lu will conclude his trip in Dhaka. He will meet with government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation, including addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh maintains excellent relations with the US and they will work together to take the relations further.

"Whoever visits Bangladesh from the US administration, we will work together to advance our relationship. There are economic relations and we have cooperation in various fields."

After the 7 January national election, the US in a statement on 8 January said, "Looking ahead, the United States remains committed to partnering with Bangladesh to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, to supporting human rights and civil society in Bangladesh, and to deepening our people-to-people and economic ties."

In February this year, Eileen Laubacher, special assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, US National Security Council; Michael Schiffer, USAID assistant administrator, Bureau for Asia; and Afreen Akhter, US Department of State deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, paid a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

"There is willingness from both sides. Together, we want to create a new chapter in our relations," Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud told reporters after his meeting with the US delegation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at that time.