Polls being held in fair and peaceful environment: Mayor Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls is being held in a fair and peaceful environment.

"My polling centre is at Doctor Malika University College. I cast my vote in a very happy and festive atmosphere. I voted for the boat symbol We expect victory. God willing, the boat symbol will win again," the Dhaka South mayor said during an exchange of views with the media after casting his vote in the capital's Dhanmondi area at 8:39am on Sunday (7 January).

Calling on the voters to exercise their right to vote, Mayor Taposh said, "The election is being held in a very fair and peaceful environment. I will call on all the voters to come to your respective centres and vote in a fair and peaceful environment."

He was accompanied by his wife Afrin Taposh, and younger son Sheikh Fazle Nashwan during the voting.

"We have come to vote this morning with enthusiasm. I will vote for Ferdous Ahmed in the boat symbol. Victory will be ours, Insha'Allah," said the Dhaka South mayor's wife.

Sheikh Fazle Nashwan, the youngest son of Dhadsik Mayor, while expressing his enthusiasm and passion for exercising his right to vote for the first time, told the media, "I am a first-time voter. My centre is in Teachers Training College. I will cast my vote for the boat symbol. Insha'Allah -- the boat will be victorious."