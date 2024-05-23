EPA negotiation between Japan-Bangladesh ends

The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has ended today (23 May). Photo: Courtesy

The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has ended today (23 May).

The negotiation was held in Dhaka from 10-23 May. Its opening session was attended by Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister of Commerce, and the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori.

In this round of negotiation, both sides exchanged their views on the method of negotiations and a broad range of negotiating areas such as Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, Investment, Electronic Commerce and Intellectual Property, said a press release.

This meeting was attended by Taketani Atsushi, Aabassador in charge of Economic Diplomacy, Deputy Director-General, Economic Affairs Bureau of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from other relevant ministries.

From the Bangladesh side, Dr. Ahmad Munirus Saleheen, Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, and representatives from other relevant ministries attended.

Both sides decided to work on scheduling the dates of the second round of negotiations through diplomatic channels.