EPA negotiation between Japan-Bangladesh ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 09:52 pm

Related News

EPA negotiation between Japan-Bangladesh ends

Both sides decided to work on scheduling the dates of the second round of negotiations through diplomatic channels

TBS Report
23 May, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 09:52 pm
The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has ended today (23 May). Photo: Courtesy
The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has ended today (23 May). Photo: Courtesy

The first round of negotiations for the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) has ended today (23 May). 

The negotiation was held in Dhaka from 10-23 May. Its opening session was attended by Ahasanul Islam Titu, state minister of Commerce, and the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori.

In this round of negotiation, both sides exchanged their views on the method of negotiations and a broad range of negotiating areas such as Trade in Goods, Rules of Origin, Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation, Investment, Electronic Commerce and Intellectual Property, said a press release.

This meeting was attended by Taketani Atsushi, Aabassador in charge of Economic Diplomacy, Deputy Director-General, Economic Affairs Bureau of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and representatives from other relevant ministries.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

From the Bangladesh side, Dr. Ahmad Munirus Saleheen, Chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission, and representatives from other relevant ministries attended.

Both sides decided to work on scheduling the dates of the second round of negotiations through diplomatic channels.

EPA / Japan-Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

7h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

4h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

13m | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

43m | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

2h | Videos