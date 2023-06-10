Bangladesh embassy hosts seminar on business opportunities in jute, leather, leather goods in Tokyo

The Embassy of Bangladesh, Tokyo, organised a seminar and networking event on "Bangladesh- Japan Business Opportunities in Jute, Leather & Leather Goods" on 9 June, 2023 at the Bangabandhu Auditorium at the Embassy.

The event was supported by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Investment and Technology Promotion Office Tokyo of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Japan Leather Traders Association, reads a press release.

The objective of the event was to promote Bangladesh's Jute and leather goods in Japan market, share business experiences of Japanese companies in Bangladesh, the update of preparation for possible EPA with Japan and also to provide networking opportunities among Japanese companies, NRB businessmen, representatives from entities and Embassy officials.

HE Ambassador of Bangladesh Shahabuddin Ahmed delivered welcome remarks and urged Japanese companies to do business with Bangladeshi companies.

Susumu Tatematsu, Chairman of the Japan Leather Traders Association gave a speech while Kiyonori Nakajima, president and CEO of Marusan Sangyo Co Ltd, and Toshinao Okunaka, president, MARUTOMI Co Ltd, Japan shared their business experiences in Bangladesh in jute and leather sector respectively.

Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (export), Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, delivered closing remarks and highlighted the Bangladesh government's business and investment-friendly policies.

He also mentioned, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, is working to diversify Bangladesh's export basket and promote potential products to international markets. Jute products have been declared 'product of the year.

Later, Interactive discussions were held among Japanese companies, NRB Businessmen, representatives from JERO and UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and Embassy Officials.

With the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, it is expected that the export of jute and leather goods to Japan market will be increased.

Dr Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the Embassy moderated the program and delivered a presentation on business opportunities in Jute and Leather sector highlighting support services by the embassy to the Japanese businessmen.