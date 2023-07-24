Japan hints at signing EPA with Bangladesh after LDC graduation

Japan is currently studying the preferential treatment that can be accorded to Bangladesh after it graduates to a middle income country, said Nishimura Yasutoshi, Japanese minister for economy, trade and industry.

"An Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in this regard would help," he said at a meeting with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Monday (24 July).

He expressed his satisfaction on Bangladesh's mega projects carried out in association with Japan, said a foreign ministry press statement

He praised Bangladesh's youth and energetic population as well as its strategic location between the South and the South East Asia.

Meanwhile, State Minister Shahriar Alam reiterated the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make Bangladesh a high income country by 2041.

He briefed Nishimura on the development achievements carried out by the government in the last one-and-a-half decades.

Referring to the ongoing mega projects of Bangladesh-Japan collaboration, he stressed on the need of such joint ventures to materialise Bangladesh's vision of becoming a smart and developed country.

He called for more Japanese investment including in the infrastructural development, ICT, human resources development and renewable energy sectors.

Nishimura, the first Japanese economy, trade and industry minister to visit Bangladesh, arrived in Dhaka on 23rd July on a two-day official visit.