Bangladesh can continue tax free exports to Japan if EPA signed: Commerce secretary

Economy

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 03:39 pm

Related News

Bangladesh can continue tax free exports to Japan if EPA signed: Commerce secretary

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 03:39 pm
Flags of Bangladesh and Japan. Photo: Jica
Flags of Bangladesh and Japan. Photo: Jica

Formal negotiations have started for the bilateral economic partnership agreement (EPA) between Bangladesh and Japan.

With the signing of the EPA with Japan, export facilities will continue to be tax free, said Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, following a press conference organised by the Ministry of Commerce today (12 March).

Also, an 18% export duty will be imposed after Bangladesh graduates from the Least developed country (LDC) status, which can be avoided if the EPA is signed within 2026, he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and Ambassador of Japan appointed in Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori jointly made the announcement regarding the negotiations at the press conference.

Later, Iwama Kiminori told reporters, "Japanese investment in Bangladesh will increase which will contribute to the country's overall economic development."

 

Top News

EPA / Japan / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is coming to Bangladesh this year

41m | Videos
Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

2h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

1h | Videos
Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

4h | Videos