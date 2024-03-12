Bangladesh can continue tax free exports to Japan if EPA signed: Commerce secretary

Formal negotiations have started for the bilateral economic partnership agreement (EPA) between Bangladesh and Japan.

With the signing of the EPA with Japan, export facilities will continue to be tax free, said Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, following a press conference organised by the Ministry of Commerce today (12 March).

Also, an 18% export duty will be imposed after Bangladesh graduates from the Least developed country (LDC) status, which can be avoided if the EPA is signed within 2026, he added.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu and Ambassador of Japan appointed in Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori jointly made the announcement regarding the negotiations at the press conference.

Later, Iwama Kiminori told reporters, "Japanese investment in Bangladesh will increase which will contribute to the country's overall economic development."