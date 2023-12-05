Why is 'winter not coming' yet

This file photo from December 2019 shows a rider driving his motorcycle through cold wind and fog. A scene not yet visible this year. Photo: Mumit M

Roughly eleven days before Poush, the first month of winter, the first chills of winter should already have been felt.

This, however, is not the case for Dhaka residents who still need to turn their ceiling fans on.

The winter clothes and blankets, meanwhile, remain gathering unused in the closet, gathering cobwebs.

There's an old Bengali proverb that says years with less rain usually have more cold. It had been used to help predict the severity of winter for centuries.

However, the proverb does not hold true.

The Meteorological Department has said the winter temperature is expected to be slightly higher this year, owing to the El Nino, the periodic warming of central Pacific Ocean waters.

"However, there is a possibility of one or two mild or moderate cold waves at the end of this month," says Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, meteorologist of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

December usually arrives with cold wind flowing from the north. Northern Bangladesh experiences the most temperature drops.

But this year, even the northerners are not feeling the cold.

There were, however, small signs of the onset of winter since the beginning of Agrahayan — the second month of Hemanta — in November.

In previous years, the arrival of winter used to be well-established by this time.

The monthly weather forecast of the Meteorological Department, published on 3 December, also says the winter will be coming slightly later compared to the previous years.

The forecast states that the temperature during the day and night this month might be slightly higher than usual.

However, at the end of the month, there may be one or two mild or moderate cold waves in some parts of the country.

On Tuesday (5 December), the weather forecast predicted the highest average temperature in Dhaka to be 30.8 degrees Celsius and the lowest average temperature to be 23 degrees Celsius.

"To feel the intense cold, one has to wait until the end of December," the monthly forecast says.

Meteorologists say the average night temperature in December was 14.2 degrees Celsius over the past 30 years.

A 10-15% increase or decrease in this temperature is considered normal. But if the change is 20-30% or more, it is considered slightly above normal, they said.

Delayed winter affecting yield of seasonal produces

The delayed winter is affecting the yield of winter produces, including vegetables.

"For wheat production, a temperature range of 18-22 degrees Celsius is most suitable. Wheat requires ample daylight and intense cold at night. However, the current weather pattern and the forecast of milder winter will not be favourable for good wheat production," said Dr Md Abdul Hakim, principal scientific officer at the Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute.

He mentioned wheat yield has two stages: the growth stage of the plant and the fruiting stage.

"Fluctuating temperatures during the growth stage are not a problem, but higher temperatures during the fruiting stage will reduce the yield," he added.

Dr Md Majharul Anwar, chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute, said, "During winter, we have crops like potatoes, various vegetables, and mustard, among others. These crops require sufficient cold.

"Higher cold intensity increases production, while less cold affects it negatively," he added.

Majharul also said the duration of winter has been decreasing for several years now, impacting the yield.

"We are working on developing varieties adapted to these changing weather conditions to maintain yields," he added

Winter might be late permanently

Although the winter period is generally considered from December to February in Bangladesh, this period is gradually changing.

According to meteorologists, climate change and global warming, among other reasons, are causing changes in this time frame.

Analysing the temperature data for November from the Meteorological Department, it was found that the highest temperature in Narayanganj on 1 November was 36 degrees, and the lowest in Tetulia on 27 November was 13.8 degrees Celsius.

This month, the country's highest temperature was 1.2 degrees higher, and the lowest temperature was 1 degree lower than usual.

The average temperature across the country was 1.1 degrees Celsius higher.

According to the department's data, this year's rainfall was also less than usual under the influence of El Nino.

There was also record-low rainfall in June and July.

Even though there was more rain in August and September, it was still slightly less than usual.

Meteorologists note that a certain level of elevation in the Pacific Ocean region creates the El Nino. This is why this year has seen the highest global temperature on record.

The influence of El Nino reduces the speed of east-to-west flowing winds. The rate of evaporation on the sea surface decreases, reducing the amount of water vapour in the air.

When the amount of water vapour decreases, it has less impact on lowering the temperature. It also plays a role in reducing rainfall.