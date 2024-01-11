Temperature may rise after two days: Met Office

UNB
11 January, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 12:56 pm

Temperature may rise after two days: Met Office

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS
Vehicles ply on a road amid cold weather in Chuadanga. Photo: TBS

Cold weather conditions are likely to prevail across the country due to fog, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today.

Lowest temperature in the country today was recorded at 10.3°C, at Nikli in Kishoreganj, according to the Met Office.

Temperature may rise after two days on Saturday, said Afroza Sultana, assistant meteorologist of BMD.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon in places, the Met Office said.

In Dhaka, the temperature was recorded at 14.2°C today.

Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to fog.

Night temperature may fall slightly over the country and day temperature may fall slightly over the southern part and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country.

UNB's Kurigram correspondent reported that daily life is disrupted in the district due to bone-chilling cold.

People on the streets were seen lighting fires to keep themselves warm as the sun remains invisible due to dense fog.

The temperature was recorded at 11.5 degrees Celsius today in the district, said Subal Chandra Sarkar, in-charge of Rajarhat Weather Observatory.

"The cold day situation may prevail for two more days," he said.

Weather / Cold / Temperature

