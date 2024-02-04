Switch to glass bottles from plastic to drink water: Dhaka North instructs employees 

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 10:10 pm

Representational image. Photo: Pexels
Representational image. Photo: Pexels

In a move to reduce the use of harmful plastic bottles at offices, the Dhaka North City Corporation has instructed its employees to switch to glass bottles for drinking water.

"Currently employees at all offices, including the Nagar Bhaban, of the Dhaka North City Corporation mostly use plastic bottles to drink water, which are harmful for their health and the environment," the city corporation said in a notice today (4 February).

"These bottles contain microplastic which can cause several diseases after mixing in the body," said the notice, signed by Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique, secretary to the city corporation.

In these circumstances, all officials and employees at all levels, including councillors, departmental heads, regional executives, of the Dhaka North City Corporation are being requested to use glass bottles to drink water instead of plastic bottles, reads the notice.

