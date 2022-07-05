Slaughter remains to be cleared within 12hrs: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam has instructed to remove the waste generated after sacrificial slaughtering under DNCC areas within 12 hours instead of having to wait for 24 hours.

The Dhaka North mayor said, "Waste of each day is to be removed on the same day. It will not take more than 12 hours to remove the sacrificial waste."

He made the announcement at the 14th corporation meeting held at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan on Tuesday (5 July) afternoon.

"We have enough manpower. Leave of all officers and employees involved in waste removal has been cancelled for the time being. Sacrifice places have also been fixed in several wards," Atiq informed the meeting.

He called upon citizens to cooperate in removing the waste in a timely manner.

He gave strict instructions to the councillors and the concerned department to follow the hygiene rules at the cattle markets.

"Everyone has to enter the cattle market following the health safety protocols. No one can enter the market without a mask," he warned.

He added, "Digital payment booths have been set up at six cattle markets. Merchants and buyers are very happy with the opportunity of digital payment. Safe and easy transactions, instant bank account opening opportunities, 24-hour banking facility – 'smart haat' is an excellent initiative to be safe from the clutches of snatchers and hijackers."

The meeting was chaired by DNCC Secretary Mohammed Masud Alam Siddique and was attended by DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Zobaidur Rahman, Chief Engineer Brig Gen Muhammad Amirul Islam, Chief Waste Management Officer Commodore SM Sharif-Ul Islam, Chief Revenue Officer Mohammad Abdul Hamid Miah, Councillors and senior officials of DNCC.